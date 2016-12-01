First Poster for Tom Cruise’s The Mummy Released

The first teaser trailer and poster for The Mummy, the 2017 relaunch of the franchise starring Tom Cruise, was released by Universal Pictures Thursday morning. The poster is stark and simple – inside a military C-130 or similar cargo plane sits a sarcophagus, bound to the floor tightly. It’s the only thing in the entire cargo bay. The sarcophagus itself looks bound – there are large coils of stone wrapped around it, perhaps signifying that they knew this was trouble.

The face on the sarcophagus is likewise creepy, with an open mouth and vacant stare, as if she’s screaming (it can be seen in the teaser as well). Why would you carve a screaming face in a sarcophagus, if not to say, “Please, for the love of all things holy, do not ever touch this thing!”?

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tagline for The Mummy is also revealed: “Welcome to a New World of Gods and Monsters.” It’s a nice tagline to acknowledge the fact that this franchise has been used a few times by now. It’s also indicative of the fact that Universal is hoping to launch a new cinematic universe with their classic monster franchises.

Tom Cruise gets the only name on the marquee, but really, who doesn’t expect that?

The Mummy hits theaters June 9, 2017. Starring Tom Cruise, the film also stars Russell Crowe as Dr. Henry Jekyll (launching that cinematic universe we just mentioned), and Sofia Boutella (Kingsman, Star Trek Beyond) as the titular Mummy, Ahmanet. The screenplay comes from frequent Cruise collaborator Christopher McQuarrie and Jon Spaihts, and the movie is directed by Alex Kurtzman, known more for his writing and production.

“Thought safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient queen (Sofia Boutella) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension,” reads the official synopsis.

“From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.”

[Embed id=52401]The Mummy (2017)[/Embed]