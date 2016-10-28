FBI Reopens Hillary Clinton E-mail Server Case

The FBI recently announced that it will be re-opening the investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton‘s private email server days before the 2016 election. This decision came after new evidence came to light showing the existence of emails that might be important to the investigation.

As it turns out, the FBI found this information on seized devices that belonged to former congressman Anthony Weiner and his estranged wife, Huma Abedin, who is a top aide to Clinton. The devices were seized during an FBI investigation into Weiner and his illicit text messages. Close to 15,000 new emails were discovered on the confiscated devices.

FBI director James Comey said in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee that, “I agreed that the FBI should take appropriate investigative steps designed to allow investigators to review these emails to determine whether they contain classified information, as well as to assess their importance to our investigation.”

Back in July, when the FBI first investigated the personal email server, it was determined that, though Clinton was “extremely careless” in her handling of the emails, they would not be pressing criminal charges.

“Director Comey’s letter refers to emails that have come to light in an unrelated case, but we have no idea what those emails are and the director himself notes they may not even be significant,” said. John D. Podesta, chairman of the Clinton campaign. “It is extraordinary that we would see something like this just 11 days out form the presidential election.”

Clinton’s opponent, Donald Trump, has already taken advantage of this news, stating at a rally that he has “great respect for the fact that the FBI and the DOJ are now willing to have the courage to right the horrible mistake that they made.”

Though it’s unclear what information the new emails contain, it will be interesting to see how this plays out for the upcoming. Election.

