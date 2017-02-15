Father Recalls His Final Words to 10-Year-Old Son Killed on Waterslide

The parents of the 10-year-old boy who was killed while riding the world’s tallest water slide said they are still grieving, but are thankful for everyone’s support.

Caleb Schwab died on Aug. 7, 2016, while aboard the Verruckt waterslide at the Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City, Kan. During a Monday interview on ABC News’ Good Morning America, Caleb’s father, Kansas Rep. Scott Schwab, recalled the last words he said to his son on that tragic day.

Scott spoke to Caleb and his other son Nathan, 12, before they left to ride the Verruckt. “Before they took off, I said, ‘Brothers stick together,’ and he said, ‘I know, Dad.’ I said, ‘Look at me, brothers stick together.’ ‘I know, Dad,’” Schwab recalled.

Investigators have not publicly released the reasoning behind the boy’s death. The water park said the ride will be taken down once the investigation is complete.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.