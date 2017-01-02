Father Files Lawsuit Against Apple, Blaming FaceTime for His Daughter’s Death

There is no call or FaceTime that is more important than focusing on driving.

James Modisette and his family were on the road when an SUV hit them from behind leaving him in critical condition, and his 5-year-old daughter, dead.

Now, Modisette has taken up the issue with Apple, the creator of FaceTime.

According to CNET, the family feels as though the 2014 accident was a result of FaceTime.

The 22-year-old behind the wheel of the SUV that caused the accident came forward admitting that he was using his iPhone 6 Plus while driving.

The Modisette family believes Apple “failed to install and implement the safer, alternative design […] to ‘lock out’ the ability of drivers to utilize the ‘FaceTime’ application on the Apple iPhone while driving a motor vehicle.”

The lawsuit is also claiming that Apple “failed to warn its users that its product was likely to be dangerous when used or misused in a reasonably foreseeable manner.” The suit states that the tech company also applied for a patent in 2008 and was issued the patent on December 14th.

The family is arguing that Apple had enough time to install safety measures before their daughter was killed.

Apple has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

