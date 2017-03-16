Dave Chappelle Cheers Amy Schumer Up With Some FaceTime

With a massive amount of negative press being published about her, Amy Schumer received a much-needed FaceTime call from her fellow comedian friend Dave Chappelle on Wednesday. The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the two of them during their conversation.

This guy knows right when to give a gal a call. I love you Dave. A post shared by @amyschumer on Mar 15, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

The Trainwreck star captioned the pic: “This guy knows right when to give a gal a call. I love you Dave.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pic showed 43-year-old Dave Chappelle in a red-lit room flashing a smile with the inset image of Amy Schumer laughing it up while laying on a couch. It’s fair to say that many of their fans would have paid a lot of money to have been able to hear this FaceTime exchange between these two jokesters.

Earlier on Wednesday, Amy Schumer took to social media to address the fact that her latest Netflix special has been getting absolutely obliterated by viewers and critics. She blames the poor reception on Internet trolls that have been on a mission to diminish her career endeavors.

She shared the pic with this length caption:

“I am so proud of my special and grateful to all the people spreading love on line about it. I am the first female comic who is selling out arenas all over the world and so grateful for that. I am embarrassed for the “journalists” who report on trolls activities as if it’s news. It’s indicative of administration right now. Anyone who reported that ‘viewers aren’t happy’ with my special, it would have been cool if you did a moment of research before posting. The alt right organized trolls attack everything I do.

Read the @splitsider article. They organize to get my ratings down. Meeting in sub Reddit rooms. They tried on my book and movies and tv show and I want to thank them. It makes me feel so powerful and dangerous and brave. It reminds me what I’m saying is effective and bring more interest to my work and their obsession with me keeps me going.

I am only alarmed by the people printing their organized trolling as ‘news’ this is what the current administration wants. So this post has nothing against the trolls. I thank you trolls so much. It fills me with hope and power to see you all furiously posting so as always accuse me of whatever lies you want. Call me a while. Call me a thief and I will continue to rise and fight and lead. I know who I am. I am strong and beautiful and will use my voice my whole time on this earth. Journalists do better it’s embarrassing. Trolls see you on the next one!”

To keep up with Amy Schumer, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle talked about during their FaceTime conversation?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]