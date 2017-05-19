Ex-Playboy Star Holly Madison Is Suing Male Enhancement Pill Manufacturer

Former Playboy Playmate and Hugh Hefner‘s ex-girlfriend Holly Madison is suing a male enhancement pill manufacturer.

According to TMZ, the 37-year-old discovered an article online stating she conducted an interview with Dr. Oz describing how Hugh Hefner took Blackcore Edge to cure his erectile dysfunction.

In her suit, Madison said the endorsement is false. According to legal documentation, the article made it sound as though Madison made statements such as, “When Hefner took a pill 15 minutes later his blood would start pumping! He got stronger, bigger, and lasted as long as an 18-year-old.”

The article also made it appear that Madison insisted all the girls in the Playboy Mansion benefited from the pills.

Madison not only denied the details within the article, but she claimed she never did an interview with Dr. Oz about her 90-year-old former boyfriend, the founder of Playboy. She also claimed that the article was written to appear as if it were affiliated with Men’s Health, but seemed to be a knockoff website.

In addition to the alleged fake quotes, Madison is suing the company for using her name and image without consent.

Madison released a memoir in 2015 titled “Down the Rabbit Hole,” which explored her life in Hefner’s home and detailed the alleged years of verbal and emotional abuse she endured.

[H/T Page Six]