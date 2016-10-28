Elementary Exclusive: Rob Doherty And Cast Celebrate 100th Episode

The cast and crew of the CBS hit drama Elementary are set to celebrate Episode 100 when the fourth show of Season 5 airs Sunday night.

In an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look, executive producer Rob Doherty and the team sat down to discuss the success of the show, and dished on what we can expect from the series going forward.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“First a very quick thank you to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle,” Executive Producer Rob Doherty said at the beginning of the video. “We don’t get to 100 episodes with all of you if we don’t get to the one without him.”

Elementary stars Jonny Lee Miller in the leading role of the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes alongside Lucy Liu as the venerable Dr. Joan Watson. The hit CBS series has been able to consistently reel in viewers as the plot weaves through a slew of mysteries as well as personal growth in a way that would make Doyle himself proud.

“When you’ve got so many storylines to go to you find some super interesting stuff,” Miller said.

Lui took the chance to look back to where it all began when it was her turn to the podium.

“Some of you have been here since the pilot when we were shooting in Staten Island,” she said. “Cold, foggy, the perfect setting.”

For Liu, one of the most intriguing aspects to the series is that there is a peculiar dynamic between Sherlock and Watson.

“There is something wonderful about the relationship between Sherlock and Watson,” she said. “Not just their journey as sober companions and detectives as partners, there is a deep friendship that is developing and we have kind of built that over the last, I guess, 100 episodes.”

Miller seemed to be in total agreement, while adding that he is thankful for the series staying true to canon and not forcing anything more than friendship from the two leads.

“I like the fact that it’s odd, I like the fact that they can antagonize each other and still be great friends,” Miller said. “I like the fact that it’s not romantic. I like the fact that it is Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson. That’s really what I like about it.”

In creating Elementary, executive producer Rob Doherty wanted to make Sherlock and Watson’s relationship different than what the viewers might typically expect.

“I was confident that we could tell a story about a professional man and professional woman and not have them tumble into bed together,” Doherty said.

Comicbook.com recently caught up with several of the stars of Elementary at The Paley Center for Media.

Jonny Lee Miller discussed what it is like to portray a character that battles against drug addiction. Aidan Quinn spoke on the details of his Captain Gregson and his personal life that we will be seeing in the next season. Also, Jon Michael Hill talked about how his character is constantly in a struggle against Sherlock’s methods and his instincts to follow procedure.

The series first premiered on CBS back in 2012 and has been running now for five seasons. The producers on Elementary include Hill of Beans Productions, Timberman-Beverly Productions, and CBS Television Studios.

Are you excited to watch the 100th episode of Elementary?