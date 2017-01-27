Donald Trump Unloads On SNL Writer Katie Rich During New Interview

Donald Trump has finally spoken regarding Saturday Night Live writer’s tweet about Barron Trump.

During an interview with Sean Hannity, the President said this was a ‘terrible’ attack on his son. Trump also stated he didn’t ‘mind some humor but it’s terrible. For them to attack, for NBC to attack my 10-year-old son…it’s a disgrace. He’s a great boy. And it’s not an easy thing for him. Believe me.’

Videos by PopCulture.com

Will be interviewed by @SeanHannity on @FoxNews at 10:00pm tonight. Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

Trump had a long interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity and went over a diverse mix of issues, from Madonna‘s ‘disgusting’ outspokenness to foreign policy issues he plans to tackle while coming into office.

My interview with President Donald Trump at the White House starts now… you won’t want to miss it #Hannity — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 27, 2017

The Saturday Night Live writer posted the Barron Trump tweet during the inaugural festivities, but after catching widespread ire, she took the tweet down and deactivated her account. The following Saturday’s program, her name did not appear in the credits.

UP NEXT: Barron Trump plays ‘peek-a-boo’ with nephew

According to a source close to SNL, Rich was suspended immediately after she posted the tweet. The suspension is indefinite, with some rumors flying around that she may have been fired from the program or will be in the future.

Rich reactivated her account this afternoon to issue an apology.

I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry. — Katie Rich (@katiemaryrich) January 23, 2017

Considering the major successes that SNL has had with sketches involving Trump, it’s possible that Rich felt empowered to mock anything related to Trump, even the young child.

Countless people on Twitter hopped online to voice their opinions about the joke and what how they think SNL should handle the situation.

#BoycottNBC #BoycottSNL until Katie Rich is fired for her vicious attack on 10 year old Barron Trump! Time for #SNL to take responsibility — Penney (@ppc59) January 22, 2017

Any adult who cyber bullies a child should NEVER hold a position of power! What’s next – SNL skits? https://t.co/zpgzNMKn3N — ⚜KathleenTrumpPence⚜ (@KNP2BP) January 22, 2017

Hope @SNL brings @katiemaryrich back soon. She’s the reason I signed up for improv classes & is a hero of mine https://t.co/bTaGu72uck — Erin Conroy (@ErinMaeConroy) January 23, 2017

@katiemaryrich I guess free speech isn’t included in “making American great again” esp from a female. — JLilpantz (@JLilpantz) January 23, 2017

MORE NEWS: ‘Modern Family’ Star Julie Bowen Criticized After Barron Trump Tweets / Chelsea Clinton Speaks Out About Barron Trump / Rosie O’Donnell Responds To Controversy Over Her Tweet About Barron Trump

What do you think of Donald Trump’s response to the Saturday Night Live writer?

[H/T Daily Mail]