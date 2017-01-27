Popculture

Donald Trump Unloads On SNL Writer Katie Rich During New Interview

Donald Trump has finally spoken regarding Saturday Night Live writer’s tweet about Barron […]

By

Donald Trump has finally spoken regarding Saturday Night Live writer’s tweet about Barron Trump.

During an interview with Sean Hannity, the President said this was a ‘terrible’ attack on his son. Trump also stated he didn’t ‘mind some humor but it’s terrible. For them to attack, for NBC to attack my 10-year-old son…it’s a disgrace. He’s a great boy. And it’s not an easy thing for him. Believe me.’

Videos by PopCulture.com

Trump had a long interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity and went over a diverse mix of issues, from Madonna‘s ‘disgusting’ outspokenness to foreign policy issues he plans to tackle while coming into office.

The Saturday Night Live writer posted the Barron Trump tweet during the inaugural festivities, but after catching widespread ire, she took the tweet down and deactivated her account. The following Saturday’s program, her name did not appear in the credits.

UP NEXT: Barron Trump plays ‘peek-a-boo’ with nephew

According to a source close to SNL, Rich was suspended immediately after she posted the tweet. The suspension is indefinite, with some rumors flying around that she may have been fired from the program or will be in the future.

Rich reactivated her account this afternoon to issue an apology.

Considering the major successes that SNL has had with sketches involving Trump, it’s possible that Rich felt empowered to mock anything related to Trump, even the young child.

Countless people on Twitter hopped online to voice their opinions about the joke and what how they think SNL should handle the situation.

MORE NEWS: ‘Modern Family’ Star Julie Bowen Criticized After Barron Trump Tweets / Chelsea Clinton Speaks Out About Barron Trump / Rosie O’Donnell Responds To Controversy Over Her Tweet About Barron Trump

What do you think of Donald Trump’s response to the Saturday Night Live writer?

[H/T Daily Mail]

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts