Donald Trump Sits Down With ’60 Minutes’ and Discusses Obamacare and Hillary Clinton Call

President-elect Donald Trump says he will keep parts of Obamacare in his first post-election television interview https://t.co/jsWCFicpta — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 12, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump will be making his first TV debut since being elected with 60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl to talk about upcoming changes for his family and the country.

The interview, set to air on Sunday, will highlight Trump’s stance on Obamacare and give insight to his phone call with Hillary Clinton on the night of the election.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trump plans to repeal Obamacare when he introduces his plan of action so people are not left without coverage. Trump promised the people of America he would repeal The Affordable Care Act; However, he does plan on still covering those with pre-existing conditions and children living with their parents.

“That’s what I do, I do a good job. I mean, I know how to do this stuff,” he told Stahl during the interview. “We’re not going to have a two-day period, and we’re not going to have a two-year period where there’s nothing. And it’ll be great health care for much less money.”

Trump also said Clinton “couldn’t have been nicer,” on the phone after conceding the election.

He did concede that he thought it was “tougher for her than it would have been for me, and for me it would have been very difficult.”

“She couldn’t have been nicer,” Trump said of the call, adding that he thinks Clinton was a “strong” and “smart” competitor. Bill Clinton also called him, said Trump, and told him it was “an amazing run.”

Originally posted on Womanista.com.