Donald Trump Says He Will Not Attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

In an announcement via his Twitter account Saturday, the President of the United States shared that he will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 29.

“I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!” Trump wrote.

Trump’s decision comes after CNN, The New York Times, Politico and several other major media outlets were blocked from attending a White House press briefing on Friday.

According to NBC News, Trump will be the first sitting president in over 30 years to skip the dinner.

Slated to take place at the end of April, the annual dinner is traditionally attended by the president, first lady, members of the administration, the White House press corps and numerous media outlets.

Proceeds raised by the dinner go toward providing scholarships and awards for aspiring journalists in the media.

As noted, the gathering is hosted by a notable comedian who roasts the president and members of the media, then allows the commander in chief to crack his own jokes.

On the same evening of the Correspondent’s dinner, TBS host, Samantha Bee is planning her own event, “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” at the Willard Hotel in the nation’s capital, raising funds to support the Committee to Protect Journalists.

