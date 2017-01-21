Donald Trump Officially Gets A New Twitter Account

Donald Trump, often making headlines not only for becoming the President of the United States but also for the content of his tweets, has officially acquired a new Twitter account.

In the midst of his Inauguration speech on Friday, the @POTUS handle which belonged to the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, saw all of its tweets completely erased. The name attached to the account became President Trump. The profile picture became a photo the country’s 45th President.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Currently, the account has no tweets.

There is no word on whether President Trump will use the new account for his tweets following his Inauguration or he will continue to use his Donald J. Trump account with the handle @realDonaldTrump which has been active for years.

As for Barack Obama — his tweets moved to @POTUS44 and the account retained its followers and tweets since becoing active.

Trump concluded his Inauguration speech with several promises to the American people but capped it with his campaign slogan, saying, “And, yes, we will make America great again!” Now that he is off the podium and has access to Twitter once again, we’ll have to stay tuned to see which account he elects to use.