Diver Finds Missing Atomic Bomb From 1950

A diver was hunting for sea cucumbers in British Columbia but found what a missing atomic bomb jettisoned by a U.S. bomber in 1950 instead.



Sean Smyrichinsky spotted the mysterious object in the waters around Prince Rupert. When he got back to the surface he immediately told his friends what lied beneath the waters.

“I came out from the dive and I came up and I started telling my crew, ‘My god, I found a UFO. I found the strangest thing I’d ever seen’,” Smyrichinsky said.

Smyrichinsky learned of a B-36 bomber that crashed in the same are he was diving in decades ago with a Mark IV nuclear bomb on board. When he searched for pictures of “the lost nuke,” he realized what he saw in the ocean was indeed the real thing.

“It was a piece that looked very much like what I saw,” he said. “The plane that was carrying the bomb, it crashed 50 miles south of where I found that object.”

Canada’s Department of National Decense confirmed the device Smyrichinsky found was the missing Mark IV, but said it was a dummy.

“That particular dummy capsule did not contain any nuclear material and there is no suspected radiological safety hazard from this ordnance,” it said.

In the coming days, a submarine will dive down to investigate the bomb, taking photos and video of the ocean floor before deciding what to do next.

