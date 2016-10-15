Danny Elfman Creates Score For Donald Trump Looming Over Hillary Clinton

During the second presidential debate, many viewers noticed the manner in which Republican candidate Donald Trump lurked over Senator Hillary Clinton while she was speaking. One of those people who thought it was peculiar how the billionaire real estate mogul stalked past the Democratic party nominee was none other than famed musical composer Danny Elfman.

Elfman, who is best known for being the man behind the themes for The Simpsons and the scores for most of Tim Burton’s movies, decided to hilariously chop up the campaign footage and add some ominous soundtracking.

Videos by PopCulture.com

from Funny Or Die

“Watching Trump lurching behind Hillary during the debate felt a bit like a zombie movie,” Elfman said to the filmmakers at Funny or Die. “Like at any moment he was going to attack her, rip off her head, and eat her brains.”

The accomplished composer titled the clip, “Trump Stalks Hillary.” The anxiety swells and the intensity builds as the screechy, jarring string section churns while Donald Trump looms behind Hillary Clinton. Elfman even added in a haunting choir!

As a longtime fanboy of horror films, Elfman recalled initially forming his bond with director Tim Burton around their shared interest.

“We loved every horror film made in the Sixties and the Seventies,” Elfman said last year. “His idol was Vincent Price, mine was Peter Lorre. It kind of defined us for the next 30 years: Evil mastermind tortured doomed souls, both misunderstood.”

Check out Danny Elfman’s strangely perfect score for odd moment from the presidential debate?

What are your thoughts on Danny Elfman’s creepy soundtrack?

[H/T Slate, Rolling Stone]