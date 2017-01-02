Dale Earnhardt Jr And Amy Reimann Were Married On New Year’s Eve

It looks like NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. had quite the New Year’s Eve. The number 88 driver spent his night getting married to his longtime girlfriend Amy Reimann. The two rang in the new year with wedding bells.

Earnhardt and Reimann got engaged back in June 2016, but the two have been together since 2009. The racecar driver put in extra effort for his proposal, waiting until the two were visiting a beautiful church while in Germany.

The ceremony and reception were held at the beautiful Childress Vineyards. The vineyard is owned by NASCAR owner, and longtime friend of Earnhardt, Richard Childress. Of course, Childress wasn’t the only NASCAR related person celebrating with the couple. They were also joined by Danica Patrick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr.

TMZ has a gallery of photos from the event, which you can find here. But there was a video of the couple’s first dance posted on YouTube. Reimann wore a beautiful, flowy strapless gown that moved gracefully as the two took a spin on the dance floor.

Earnhardt Jr. suffered concussion symptoms earlier in the 2016 racing season that forced him to temporarily retire from the sport. He hasn’t been able to drive for most of this last year. There are rumors that he might be returning to his car in 2017. Of course, that decision might be all up to his new bride now.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

