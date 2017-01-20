Cuba Gooding Jr. Finally Files For Divorce After 22 Years Of Marriage And 2 Years Of Separation

It looks like 2017 is starting off with another big celebrity divorce. After 22 years, Cuba Gooding Jr. has decided to end his marriage. The People v. O.J. Simpson star has officially filed for divorce and asked for joint custody of his daughter.

What makes Gooding’s divorce unique compared to the other public celebrity divorces that have happened over the last few months, is that technically, Gooding and wife Sara Kapfer haven’t been together in the last two years. Kapfer filed for legal separation from Gooding back in August 2014.

Videos by PopCulture.com

No wonder Gooding wants a divorce! Two years is a long time to be not divorced, but not really married either.

Per Gooding’s divorce files, he is looking to get joint legal and physical custody of his 10-year-old daughter with Kapfer. He is also willing to pay spousal support to Kapfer. So, it seems, that despite the divorce, the two are on surprisingly good terms.

Actually, the two recently stepped out to a Golden Globes party after The People v. O.J. Simpson won this year. In the past, Gooding has explained that while he and Kapfer might not be together, they are still married, and they have kids, so they try to “keep this together,” as he once said during an interview with Steve Harvey.

Now that the two are going to be officially divorced, lets’ hope they can still keep their positive relationship.

[H/T E News]