Photo Emerges Of Chris Hemsworth And A Distraught Wife Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky were photographed in the midst of a heated argument after “tensions” between the two erupted following discussions of having another child.

In the newly released photos, the Thor: Ragnarok star and his 40-year-old spouse were pictured standing with their arms folded with angered expressions on their faces. Hemsworth, 33, was looking in the opposite direction as Elsa seemed displeased with her husband of six years.

A source close to the couple told NW Magazine that “tension is said to be brewing” between Chris and Elsa.

Elsa Pataky has reportedly “had enough of being stuck at home” while Hemsworth is out advancing his career.

Another one of the alleged issues between the Hollywood actors is the fact that they have been living in Byron Bay, Australia. Because Hemsworth is more well-known Down Under, Pataky reportedly feels as if she is only referred to as “Chris Hemsworth’s wife.”

“Elsa is a huge star in Spain, so it’s a bit insulting for her to now be known just as Mrs. Chris Hemsworth,” the insider said. “If they lived in Spain it’d be a different story, Chris would be known as her hubby. Since they’ve settled in his homeland, she’s been lumped with this tag.”

“Elsa’s putting her foot down,” the source said. “They got into a fight over it and she told him that she’s not a baby-making machine.”

During a previous interview to promote her gig as a L’Oreal Paris hair care ambassador, Elsa opened up about trying to build up her career in Australia, according to Daily Mail.

“I want…people to know me a little bit more than as Chris’s wife,” she said. “We live in Australia and I want to do things here and start working and for people to know me a little bit more than as Chris’ wife.”

While the latest photos of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky might suggest that there is trouble in paradise, the couple recently looked happy as ever during a family beach outing. The Australian actor taught his daughter how to surf, and made for an adorable father-daughter moment between Hemsworth and his little girl India.

