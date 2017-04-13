Photos Prove Chris Hemsworth Really Is A Super Dad

Not only is Chris Hemsworth a superhero on screen, but he is also a super dad.

The doting father and his three children with his wife of six years, Elsa Pataky, hit the beach on Tuesday of this week. The 33-year-old star was also joined by his actor pal Matt Damon and his family while soaking up the sun at Byron Bay beach.

Check out the photos of Chris Hemsworth here.

The Thor actor showed off his shredded physique while teaching his 4-year-old daughter India how to surf on a mini surfboard. Hemsworth’s abs were on full display as he went shirtless sporting a pair of navy board shorts and shading his face from the sun with sunglasses and a baseball hat.

Chris Hemsworth has been outspoken about the impact that fatherhood has had on his life. Back in 2015, he dished on the lifestyle changes that he encountered when he became a father.

“For the first time, it’s not about me anymore. This internal dialogue about my own boring story isn’t at the forefront of my thoughts. It’s about them now, their welfare. If I make a film, what is that going to allow us to do? What is going to give them? That’s been really refreshing, I’ve got to say, because it’s so easy to become self-centered, particularly for me in this business.”

The Australian actor was taking a much-needed break from his busy schedule just days after the trailer for his highly anticipated film Thor: Ragnarok dropped this week. Since being released on Monday, the exciting new footage was the most viewed Trailer for Marvel comics as it was watched more than 136 million times.

Hemsworth took to Instagram on Tuesday to show his appreciation all of the fans for checking out the new trailer. “Thanks for watching everyone!!” he captioned the post.

Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok – the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization – at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger – The Incredible Hulk!”

The cast features Chris Hemsworth in the title role for the fifth time; Tom Hiddleston as Thor’s adversarial, adopted brother, Loki; Idris Elba as the Asgardian sentry, Heimdall; Sir Anthony Hopkins again portraying Odin, Ruler of Asgard; Mark Ruffalo reprising his role of Bruce Banner/the Hulk; Cate Blanchett as the mysterious and powerful new villain Hela; Jeff Goldblum as the eccentric Grandmaster; Tessa Thompson bring the classic hero Valkyrie to life on the big screen; and Karl Urban will add his might to the fray as Skurge.

Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi, written by Craig Kyle.

