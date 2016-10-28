Chris Hansen Tracks Down Sexual Predator, Realizes He Knows Him

In all new episode of Crime Watch Daily, host Chris Hansen was in for a shock when realized that he personally knew the sexual predator caught on camera.

The episode is set to air on Friday, and the 57-year-old television host explained in an interview with Daily Mail that he did not know that it was a friend of his until he was standing only feet away from him in the kitchen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I honestly did not realize it until I walked out,” Hanson said. “And then I suddenly recognized him because we used to commute into the city every day together from Connecticut.”

The sexual predator showed up at the house thinking that he was meeting a 13-year-old boy.

From time to time, the two would chat on the train.

“I could not believe it,” Hansen said.

As soon as Hansen entered the room, the man tried to escape and rush out of the home as quickly as possible. The man was also found with condoms and gay porn in his vehicle.

“Oh sh*t. No, Chris!” the alleged predator said when he saw Hansen walking through the door.

Hansen then looked at the man that he recognized and asked, “What are you doing here?”

The man tried escaping and kept saying, “Chris, please.”

The man was then arrested and taken in for questioning about the incident. He claimed that he believed the boy that he was going to meet was 18 and not a 13-year-old.

At the beginning of the interrogation, the man says, “Chris Hansen…I know him, he’s a friend of mine.”

“I commuted with him on the train for years and that’s more of an embarrassment than anything,” he said. “When you meet Chris Hansen in the kitchen, there’s no win.”

The alleged predator made the excuse that he was wearing glasses because he had scratched his eye and was unable to put on his contact lenses.

“I could show you that I was at my ophthalmologist yesterday…an eye doctor,” the man said during the questioning. He claimed that he did not see the man’s proper age when looking at his cell phone.

“I thought it said 18,” the man said.

“I would never, ever in my entire life meet a 13-year-old…it’s disgusting,” he said. “Consenting adults is a different story.”

The aforementioned episode of Crime Watch Daily will air this Friday.

What do you think was going through Chris Hansen’s head when he first walked out and realized his friend was the predator?

[H/T Daily Mail]