Chicago Cubs Fan Gets Wrigley Field Tattoo On His Head

Ricky Rainey might just be the biggest Chicago Cubs fan in the world.



In the coming days after the Cubs won the World Series, Rainey has opted to commemorate the historic moment by getting a tattoo of the Wrigley Field marquee tattooed on his head.

Rainey told Chicago State Tattoo owner Ozzy Munoz where he wanted his tattoo. The artist warned Rainey of the huge commitment that comes with putting such a large tattoo in a visible place like ones head, but Rainey wasn’t dissuaded in the least, because he’s a true Cubs fan.

With the cautionary speech behind them, Munoz got to tattooing and hours later Rainey walked away with a piece of art that will forever tell the world just how much he loves the Chicago Cubs.

“I’ve definitely gotten mixed reactions,” said Rainey. “But I’m happy with it.”

Would you get a tattoo of your favorite sports team on your head?

