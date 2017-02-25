Charlotte McKinney Showed Off All The Right Curves At Pre-Oscar Event

As one of the stars of the upcoming Baywatch movie, Charlotte McKinney has proven time and time again that she has what it takes to rock a swimsuit worthy of Pamela Anderson herself. However, not every Hollywood occasion is appropriate for a bikini, so when you’re a gorgeous model, you have to improvise. To celebrate this weekend’s Oscars and Independent Spirit Awards, McKinney opted for something a little more modest that still managed to show off her physique.

23-year-old McKinney opted to wear a relatively modest pantsuit for the occasion, but included a bandeau as a top that managed to show off her abs and chest.

The model rose to fame when she dropped out of high school and decided to pursue a modeling career, relying on her Instagram feed to become “Insta-famous” instead of paying for a professional portfolio. Her curvy figure earned her a coveted spot in a Carl’s Jr. Super Bowl commercial, shooting her into superstardom.

Her blonde locks and ample assets have created many comparisons to Kate Upton, who has a similar physique and also took center stage in a Carl’s Jr. spot.

