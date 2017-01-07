Charles Manson’s ‘Son’ Rushes To See The Cult Leader In The Hospital

While Charles Manson remains ill, his “son” reportedly rushed to the California hospital to be with the 82-year-old cult leader.

According to New York Post, Matthew Roberts wants to go to the Bakersfield Hospital to give one last message to his father, and tell him that he loves him.

“I want to get up there in person and see what’s going on. This could be it, that’s my greatest fear,” Roberts said. “If he’s on his deathbed, I would like to tell him I love him, because I do. Everybody has a unique and special sort of love for their progenitors even if they are different or disturbed or monsters.”

Earlier this week, Manson was driven by law enforcement authorities from the Corcoran State Prison about 60 miles away to the hospital.

48-year-old Matthew Roberts explained to RadarOnline that Manson was “in a serious condition and having surgery” due to gastrointestinal issues.

Roberts claims that he believes Manson is his biological father. After he traced his mother’s lineage, Roberts discovered that nine months before he was born, she had been raped during an orgy. While Roberts hoped to get a DNA test to confirm his theory, it never happened.

Charles Manson was sentenced to death after being found guilty in a 1971 ruling in the California Supreme Court.

After his sentence was changed to “life in prison with the possibility of parole,” Manson has since been denied parole 12 times.

Manson was convicted of murder and is currently serving nine concurrent life sentences. His cult, which he referred to as his “Manson Family,” was infamously convicted of murdering seven people during a killing spree in Los Angeles back in 1969. Manson claimed that the murders were carried out in an attempt to incite a race war. He said that his inspiration for the horrific crimes was derived from a song by the Beatles called “Helter Skelter.”

The most famous victim of Manson’s crimes was Sharon Tate. She was the wife of director Roman Polanski, and was eight months pregnant at the time that Manson’s cult followers murdered her. While at the Tate Benedict Canyon home, the Manson Family killed four other people.

The following night, the cult carried on the murder spree, killing others at the home of small business owners Leno and Rosemary LaBianca.

