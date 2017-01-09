Charles Manson Finally Healthy Enough To Go Under Knife

Charles Manson briefly left prison to be rushed to a hospital last week when it was discovered he suffered from intestinal bleeding. Although doctors were able to get him into stable condition, the 82-year-old was far too weak to undergo surgery to solve the issue. TMZ reports that the felon is now strong enough to handle the procedure and doctors are prepared to move forward.

Initially, Manson himself refused the procedure, possibly because if it succeeds, he’s still facing life in prison, or possibly because he knows he’s a dangerous individual and doesn’t want to stick around anymore. Regardless of his motivations, the state of his health took the decision out of his hands and into his doctor’s, who now think it’s safe to proceed.

One reason to think that Manson understands his time has come stems from recent attempts by his grandson, Jason Freeman, to visit the former cult leader. Apparently, only an approved list of visitors, provided by Manson, were allowed to spend time with him and, although sharing many phone calls, Manson refused to put his grandson on the list. Freeman claims that Manson has revealed that he wants his family to cut all ties with him and distance themselves from his name as much as possible.

In 1971, Manson was found guilty on charges of conspiracy to murder seven people and sentenced to death by the California Supreme Court. His sentence was lessened to life in prison with the possibility of parole, but after 12 failed attempts, he has yet to make a compelling case of being reintroduced to society.

A member of a parole panel Manson appealed to in 2012, John Peck, spoke out about the terrifying comments Manson made. Manson admitted, “I have spent my life in prison. I have put five people in the grave. I am a very dangerous man.”

Manson has committed many different crimes throughout the course of his life, most notably, used his powers of persuasion to convince people of an upcoming race war, which he dubbed “Helter Skelter,” and used that fear to convince some of his followers to murder in his name. The most famous of these murders involved the killing of actress Sharon Tate, who was eight months pregnant, and some of her houseguests in a Hollywood tragedy.

