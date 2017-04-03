New Developments Surface About ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl’s Mom Fight Video

All new developments have surfaced regarding the brutal brawl between the “Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli and her mother Barbara.

Earlier this month, shocking footage showing Danielle, who was 11 at the time, being aggressively pinned on the ground by her mother surfaced on the Internet. Barbara was being extremely physical in taking Danielle down and even called her a “b*tch” and other obscenities multiple times.

According to TMZ, the police in Boynton Beach, Florida have been alerted as to the existence of the video. Danielle’s mother has officially been placed on law enforcement’s radar for the clip that many believe shows Barbara beating her child.

Originally, the cops said that there would be no investigation unless a formal complaint was lodged. That must have happened as of now, and Child Services will not be involved soon.

Check out the shocking video here.

Even though the police are reportedly now getting involved in regards to the possible abuse altercation, Danielle Bregoli maintains that she and her mother were simply “play fighting,” and that the entire ordeal has been blown out of proportion.

In an interview with TMZ, Danielle spoke out about the ordeal.

“Me and my mother were not fighting, we were play fighting,” she said. “My ex-best friend took it to a whole ‘nother level. It wasn’t what it was at all. We were play fighting on the floor and I hit her too hard so she just kinda pushed me on the floor. That’s all that happened. People need to take their head out of sh*t that they shouldn’t have their head in.”

She continued by saying: “That’s how we fight. Obviously I’m not no little a** girl, I don’t play fight like that. And neither is my mom, so we were rough at it but that’s about it. She didn’t hurt me. I’m still living right I’m not dead.”

When asked about the seriousness of the fight, Danielle responded by saying: “Ok, am I living right now? Am I dead or something? That was years ago, that was almost three years ago.”

The interviewer then asked Danielle directly if her mother was abusive.

“No, my mother is not abusive,” she said. “She doesn’t abuse me.”

When asked if she still loves her mother, Bregoli said, “Yes, I love my mother.”

