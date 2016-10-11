Carrie Fisher Weighs In On Donald Trump’s Strange Sniffling Issue

Carrie Fisher has offered an explanation for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s sniffling during the debates.

After Sunday night’s showdown betweeen Trump and Hillary Clinton, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher was asked by a fan on Twitter on what she thought about the strange sniffles.

The 59-year-old then proceeded to accuse Mr. Trump of being addicted to cocaine.

In a now-deleted tweet, Amy R asked Fisher, “Tell me something about that sniffle…coke head or no?”

Fisher resonded, “I’m an expert & ABSOLUTELY.”

Much like the first debate on September 27, Mr. Trump was heard regularly sniffling into his microphone. Naturally, the rumors started flying hypothesizing the reason for the sniffling.

In the past, Fisher has regularly spoken out regarding her past struggles with drug addiction. She even admitted to snorting cocaine on the set of The Empire Strikes Back.

In 2015, Fisher told Mirror Online, “I did drugs because they alter you in a way you can’t alter yourself if you’re not comfortable in your own skin.”

She admitted, “I didn’t even like coke that much, it was just a case of getting on whatever train I needed to take to get high.”

Carrie Fisher isn’t the only one to theorize that Donald J. Trump is a drug user. Former Vermont governor Howard Dean tweeted during the first presidential debate: “Notice Trump sniffling all the time.” He continued, “Coke user?”

To see if Donald Trump’s issues with the sniffles persist, be sure to tune in for the third and final presidential debate on October 19.

Do you think this is a reasonable explanation for Trump’s sniffling or is it a nasty, false accusation?

[H/T New York Daily News]