Caramel M&M’s Are Coming

While milk chocolate and peanut butter has proven to be a delicious combination, there will soon be another flavor that will be vying for the attention of your taste buds. M&M’s has announced that the chocolate candies will be adding a new flavor called M&M’s Caramel.

The candy company, Mars, will be unleashing the caramel filling treat that is set to be a new addition to the M&M family. This is the first time in the brand’s 75-year history that they will be adding another permanent member to the product line.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new soft and chewy texture will be a fourth category for M&M’s. The other options are crispy (pretzel), smooth (milk and chocolate), and nutty (peanut). While Mars regularly experiments with various flavors, such as mint or chili nut, the company does not often branch out with the filling. Thus the caramel filling addition is one of the biggest launches in the brand’s history according to CNN Money.

“Caramel is extremely trendy,” Hank Izzo, the vice president of research and development of parent company Mars Chocolate said. “It’s a $2.2 billion flavor segment and the fastest growing segment in food right now. We want to be part of this category.”

However, the chocolate candies will still have the same look as what we are accustomed to. The new M&M’s will come in a crunchy colorful shell as per usual.

The new caramel-filled M&M’s will be a bit larger in size than the normal milk chocolate candies. The endeavor was expensive for Mars to undertake, and even took several years to develop the technology to make the candy. The company invested about $100 million to build a new manufacturing location in Topeka, Kansas to produce the caramel M&M’s.

“It was a big technological challenge for us,” said Izzo. “We never before had a M&M lentil with a true soft center, so we had to figure out how to not make the chocolate too sticky or too soft that it could collapse.”

A video showing off the tasty new treat was posted on YouTube with the caption: “Engineers and scientists at Mars Chocolate developed new techniques to fill M&M’s with soft caramel.”

The M&M’s Facebook page also shared a video of the new snack. The caption read: “Introducing a new fan favorite. Are you excited for your first taste?”

Do the new M&M’s caramel look good to you?

[H/T Delish, CNN Money]