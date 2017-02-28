‘Cannibal’ Frat Boy Austin Harrouff’s Secret Dr. Phil Footage Revealed

The secret footage of Dr. Phil‘s interview with the “Cannibal” frat boy Austin Harrouff has been released. The interview, which lasted for 22 minutes, showed the 20-year-old chronicling his memory of the night that he killed John Stevens and Michelle Mishcon.

At the beginning of the Skype interview, Harrouff walked Dr. Phil through the events that transpired, starting with when he walked out of a dinner with his father at a restaurant called Duffy’s, according to Daily Mail.

Harrouff maintains that he had no intentions of hurting anyone when he left the restaurant.

The Florida State University student said he was headed to pick up his car from his father’s house, which was only five minutes away. He then claimed to have encountered a demon-like figure named “Daniel.”

“When I saw him, it wasn’t like a clear person, it was a dark figure because it was pitch black outside and I couldn’t really see,” Harrouff said. “But I heard his voice distinctly when I saw him and I just got scared out of my mind.”

While trying to escape “Daniel,” Harrouff found himself inside the garage at Steven and Mishcon’s house.

He said that he first encountered Mishcon, and she was shocked to find him there. Harrouff said that he had taken his pants off and was “almost naked.”

When Mishcon yelled for her husband to come help, Harrouff claims that he doesn’t remember how the moment escalated leading him to pick up a machete in the garage.

“At the end, I remember saving a dog and hijacking their car and then it’s a blur,” Harouff said. “It’s like it happened, but, like, I wasn’t aware of it at the time.”

Harouff mentioned that he has no recollection of attacking Stevens’ neighbor that came to their defense.

“I don’t have any memory of that. I only remember him yelling at me,” he said. “I don’t remember fighting or stabbing him. I don’t remember how my hands got like this.”

“I hope that you can find it in your heart to forgive me,” Harrouff said. “And I’m so sorry and I never wanted this to happen. It’s like a nightmare.”

At the time, reports claimed that Harrouff was under the influence of bath salts or another drug called flakka. He was also accused of being on steroids. However, Harrouff shot down all of the rumors saying that he was not high or drunk.

In fact, the official police reports showed that Harrouff had only alcohol and a minimal amount of THC, which is the main drug found in marijuana, in his system at the time of the crime.

During the interview, Dr. Phil asked Harrouff whether he felt ashamed of what he did.

“Yes, yes, yes, yes,” Harrouff said in response.

Harrouff then addressed the family members of John Stevens and Michelle Mishcon.

“I just wanted to let them know that I’m so sorry and I can imagine how it must feel to lose a bunch of close relatives. If it was real and it happened to me, I wouldn’t know what to do and I would be so sad.”

“I’m just…I’m just so sorry,” he said.

