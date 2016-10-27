WATCH: Burger King Wears a McDonald’s Costume for Halloween

If you don’t have your costume ready for Halloween yet, this Burger King location is about to put you to shame.

The entire Rego Park, New York franchise dressed up as a ghostly McDonald’s location for the holiday.

As part of their latest publicity stunt, the Burger King building was draped in a gigantic sheet with McDonald’s scrawled on the side.

The sign read, “BOOOOO! Just kidding, we still flame grill our burgers. Happy halloween.”

Could this mean McDonald’s has a costume in the works to retaliate? We’ll have to wait and see.

