Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Trailer Released

The new trailer for Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds has been released. The upcoming HBO special was originally slated for a March release, but with the recent deaths of the mother-daughter duo, the network decided to air the 95-minute documentary early.

The official synopsis of the documentary reads:”The story of a family’s complicated love, this documentary is an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity. Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, live in the same Beverly Hills compound. The 83-year-old grand dame still has a Las Vegas act, but performing is taking its toll. Carrie’s response is both hilarious and heart-rending. Featuring vintage family films that bring iconic old-world Hollywood to life, as well as extensive vérité footage, the film is directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The film will feature home footage from the famous family’s archives that sheds light on Carrie and Debbie’s relationship. There is also exclusive footage from their homes in Beverly Hills where they discuss their past and how they navigated their careers in Hollywood.

Bloom and Stevens recently spoke to People magazine about the documentary.

“At the one end of the family compounded in Beverly Hills lived Debbie Reynolds, star of Singin’ in the Rain, with Dorothy’s red slippers from The Wizard of Oz on the mantelpiece,” Bloom and Stevens said. “Adjacent was Princess Leia, in a house where Bette Davis once lived. You don’t get more Hollywood royalty than that. Storytelling magic lived around them… They had what Carrie called ‘rampant empathy’ for each other.”

Bloom and Stevens continued by saying: “We started out making a film about Hollywood royalty. And we ended up making a film about love.”

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher went into cardiac arrest while aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles. She died on December 27, 2016 at the age of 60.

On the following day, Debbie Reynolds, Fisher’s mother, passed away. Before she was rushed to the hospital, Reynolds’ last words were, “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie,” according to Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher.

Check out the new trailer above.

Be sure to check out Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds on January 7 on HBO.

Are you excited to see Bright Lights on HBO?

MORE: Joely Fisher Pens Tribute to Half-Sister Carrie Fisher | Carrie Fisher’s Death May Result in Massive Insurance Payout for Disney | New Graphic Details Surface About Debbie Reynolds’ Abuse In Hollywood | Billie Lourd Releases First Statement Since Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds’ Passing | Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Joint Funeral and Burial Details

[H/T People]