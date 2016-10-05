Brie Bella Expecting First Child With Husband Daniel Bryan

Brie Bella is pregnant!

The former WWE star is expecting her first child with her husband, WWE legend Daniel Bryan, E! News reports, and the mom-to-be was thrilled to spill the exciting news.

“It has always been a dream of mine to become a mother,” the Total Bellas star shared. “Now that it is finally real, it fills me up with so much happiness. I can’t wait to see my husband, Bryan, be a father to our child. I am so excited for this new chapter in our lives.”

Bella and Bryan, real name Bryan Danielson, married in April 2014 and have been very open about their desire to start a family.

“The day we found out, I just couldn’t stop smiling,” Bryan gushed. “We are so excited to be parents. Every time I look at Brie’s stomach, I’m amazed that there is a little life in there.”

Although Bella isn’t currently wrestling, she revealed in a recent interview with E! News that she would “love” to make a return to the ring after becoming a mother.

“I think when I have my first child…whenever that is, I would love to make a comeback to that ring,” she said. “I think it would be awesome to actually be the real momma Bella.”

Bella and Bryan are expecting their first child in Spring 2017.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com