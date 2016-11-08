Breaking: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Reach Custody Agreement Over Their 6 Children

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have officially reached a custody agreement regarding their children.

All six of their kids, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 15, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 12, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 11, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 10, and twins Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 8, will remain in Angelina’s custody, E! News reports.

Jolie’s representative released the following statement:

“We can confirm that childcare professionals have encouraged a legal agreement accepted and signed by both sides over a week ago. In accordance with this agreement, the six children will stay in their mother’s custody, and the children will continue therapeutic visits with their father. This has been determined by childcare professionals to be in the children’s best interest.”

The statement continued, “We are not in a position to discuss the details. We hope now that it is clear that the events which led to the dissolution filing involved minor children and their wellbeing, there will be understanding of the sensitivity of the family situation. We believe that all sides are committed to healing the family and ask for your consideration during this difficult time.”

Last Friday, Brad filed for joint custody of their children. He has seen his kids twice since Angelina filed for divorce and recently saw Maddox for the first time.

