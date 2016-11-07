Brad Pitt Files for Joint Custody of His and Angelina Jolie’s Six Kids

A photo posted by LeRon McCoy (@dutch) on Sep 20, 2016 at 3:54pm PDT

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s painful divorce isn’t getting any easier on them.

The couple split back in September, but Pitt has now filed for joint physical custody of all six of their children together, PEOPLE shares with us.

Pitt’s petition comes as a response to Jolie’s petition filed Friday asking for full physical custody of the kids with visitation rights for Pitt.

The kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, seem to be at the center of the disagreements in the divorce settlement a family source says, “They are still working on issues that they can’t agree on. It seems their issues still involve the kids.”

“Brad and Angie haven’t had any contact, and it’s all being worked out via their teams. It’s just a sad situation.”

It’s definitly a sad situation when a family has to separate, but it sounds like both parents are doing everything in their power to keep the transition as easy and healthy for their children as possible, “The kids are Angie’s sole focus. She’s cancelled everything else – work, everything. She’s been home each day, supporting them, helping them with homework, been there constantly. And no, this isn’t with a big staff of nannies and helpers,” another family source said.

