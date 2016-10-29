Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Sell New Orleans House For Massive Amount Of Money

Now that they’re split, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are selling off their massive New Orleans home for $4.9 million.



Pitt and Jolie purchased the 7,645 square-foot home in 2007 for $3.5 million. the 1830’s era mansion boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms and two half-baths.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It sold for a very fair price,” listing agent Nina Killeen said. “It’s a good deal for both parties. They’re happy with the outcome.”

But this is just one of many homes owned by Pitt and Jolie. They also have residences in Los Angeles, Malibu and Long Island. It’s unclear if the pair will sell those estates as well, but an insider revealed Pitt and Jolie intend to sell off Château Miraval, their prize-winning vineyards in Correns, France.

Jolie and their children currently live in a rental house in Los Angeles while they work out the remaining details of their divorce.

[ H/T US Magazine ]