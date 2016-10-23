Blink-182 Recreated ‘What’s My Age Again’ With Adam Devine

The iconic nude runners from the 1999 Blink-182 music video “What’s My Age Again” just got a gender swapped remake. For their latest song, “She’s Out of Her Mind,” the band took three social media personalities and let them run around naked, causing mayhem. They even gave actor Adam Devine the key role of “sexy nurse.”

With expert attention to detail, the new music video is a near replica of the original version. The runners, played by Lele Pons, Hannah Stocking, and Vale Genta, gallivant down the streets bothering a banana salesman in a banana costume, cause a small collision between a car and a valet sign, and knock some groceries out of the hands of a few shoppers. These scenes are all near replicas of the original scenes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, a few aspects of the video were modernized. For example, a girl watches the runners through a phone, not a magnifying glass, and the elderly man at the end – who could be the same man as the original – is watching the band play on a tablet instead of an old television.

Of course, what would this naked music video be without a bit of eye candy for the runners? In the original, the band mates were stopped by a very sexy nurse played by porn star Janine Lindemulder. This time, the girls are stopped by an almost bare-chested Adam Devine dressed as his own version of a “sexy nurse.”

Whether you’re a Blink-182 fan or not, watch the two videos against each other. It’s great that we’re living in a world where something as small as a music video from a decade ago can be gender swapped for a new audience.

[H/T Nerdist]