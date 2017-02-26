Bill Paxton Completed Training Day Filming Prior To Death

As news of Bill Paxton’s death has shocked Hollywood, some fans might be left wondering about the fate of his new CBS drama, Training Day.

The show is a remake of the 2001 film starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke, directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Paxton starred alongside Justin Cornwell. The veteran actor played a morally bankrupt LAPD officer, much like Washington’s original role, who takes Cornwall’s character under his wing.

Production on the series wrapped in December, which means Paxton filmed the entirety of the 13-episode season.

The show still has 9 more episodes of the mid-season drama set for CBS.

There’s no word on whether Training Day will be picked up for a second season, but Paxton fans will have the opportunity to see one of his final performances over the coming months. CBS and Warner Bros. Television, who produces the series, issued a joint statement:

“We are shocked and deeply saddened this morning by the news of Bill Paxton’s passing. Bill was, of course, a gifted and popular actor with so many memorable roles on film and television. His colleagues at CBS and Warner Bros. Television will also remember a guy who lit up every room with infectious charm, energy and warmth, and as a great storyteller who loved to share entertaining anecdotes and stories about his work. All of us here offer our deepest sympathy to his wife, Louise, and his two children.”

Training Day airs Thursdays at 10 pm.

