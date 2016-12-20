Bill Aims To Block South Carolina From Watching Online Porn

The above headline can be read two different ways; either you know that “bill” is a legal term, meaning a draft of a proposed law presented to parliament for discussion, or you can read it as someone named “Bill” is out to get your porn. Well, in this rare instance, both interpretations are correct.

Rep. Bill Chumley submitted a bill that would prevent future computers being sold in South Carolina would block access to online porn. The bill would require all computer retailers to install software on the devices they sold to prevent viewers from seeing “obscene content.”

In addition to obscene content, the blocking software would prevent the user from visiting any websites that facilitate prostitution or trafficking.

Fear not, porn users in South Carolina in need of a new computer, the bill allows for sellers to opt out of installing the software at a fee of $20 per device, or if you purchase a blocked device, you can have the software removed for $20 and proof of age.

If you think that you’re facing a $20 charge just to want to look at porn, at least all proceeds would go to the Attorney General Office’s human trafficking task force.

