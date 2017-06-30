‘The Big Bang Theory’ Gets Brilliant Mashup With New ‘Justice League’ Trailer

A hilarious new video showing the scenes from The Big Bang Theory mashed up with the new Justice League trailer has been released online, and it is the best thing you will see on the Internet all day.

As the fans of the wildly popular CBS series are well aware, the BBT characters has an intense fascination with the superheros of the Justice League. The gang – Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Penny Hofstadter (Kaley Cuoco), Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), and Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) – have all cosplayed as the crime-fighting team in several episodes of the show. However, they aren’t quite as intimidating as the crew in the new Justice League film.

The spoof trailer uses clips from past episodes of BBT to fit the narrative of the storyline in the actual Justice League trailer. YouTube genius Darth Blender even synced the clips flawlessly to make it look like the sitcom characters are delivering the same lines as Ben Affleck and co. in the upcoming film based on the DC comics.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder based on a screenplay penned by Chris Terrio. The star-studded ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck (Argo), Henry Cavill (Man of Steel), Gal Gadot (Fast & Furious 6), Ezra Miller (We Need To Talk About Kevin), Jason Momoa (Stargate: Atlantis), Ray Fisher (Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice), Ciarán Hinds (Road to Perdition), Amy Adams (Arrival), Diane Lane (Unfaithful), Jeremy Irons (The Man in the Iron Mask) and Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network).

In case you missed it, here’s the official synopsis for Justice League:

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Check out the official Justice League trailer below:

The Big Bang Theory cast will more than likely be getting into more Justice League-themed shenanigans given that the show was just renewed for two more seasons. Learn more here.

What was your reaction to seeing this hilarious Big Bang Theory – Justice League mashup trailer?

