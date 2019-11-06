Bengals WR AJ Green to Make Season Debut in Week 10

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver AJ Green has been out the starting lineup since week 13 of the 2018 season, which has left the Ohio-based franchise looking for consistency in the receiving corps. Now, however, he is set to make his debut in Zac Taylor’s offense. The Bengals believe that Green will be ready to take the field in week 10 when they face the Baltimore Ravens.

Green finished the season on Injured Reserve due to a toe injury but was expected back for 2019. However, he has been absent while recovering from a surgery done to repair torn ligaments in his left ankle. This issue sidelined him for the beginning of the year and removed one of quarterback Andy Dalton’s top targets, but Taylor believes that Green will be back and ready this week.

“I do think he’ll play on Sunday,” Taylor told reporters. “He’s been making great progress this week. … We’ll have a good plan in place for him on Sunday.”

Despite assurances that Green would be a full participant at practice on Wednesday, he was not present for the portion available to the media. The injury/practice report will not be available until 2:20 p.m., so the questions will abound until the coaching staff provides a reason for Green being absent.

When healthy, the former first-round pick (2011) in Green is one of the league’s most dangerous weapons. In 2017, his last full season, the Georgia product caught 75 passes for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns. In nine games played last year, he brought in 46 receptions for 694 yards and six scores.

In his career, Green has 602 receptions for 8,907 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns. He is second in franchise history behind Chad Johnson in all three categories but could become the team’s leader in touchdowns by reaching 67. Johnson still has a lead of 149 receptions and nearly 12,000 yards.

Making franchise history is possible for Green provided he remains healthy in the final eight games but helping his team avoid a winless season will be the top priority. Doing so will require building immediate chemistry with rookie quarterback Ryan Finley, who was promoted to the starting position over the bye week.

Green and benched starter Andy Dalton entered the league together and have combined for many big plays and victories throughout their career, but he will be starting from scratch with Finley. Finding success against a rising Baltimore Ravens secondary and cornerback Marcus Peters will not be a simple task.

(Photo Credit: Andy Lyons/Getty)