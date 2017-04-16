Bella Hadid Shares Exciting Skydiving Video In Dubai

Who knew Bella Hadid was such a daredevil!

The 19-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Saturday to share her thrilling escapades with her 12.1 million followers.

The first picture she shared was of herself smiling with a brunette haired guy. She sported a white t-shirt with her hair pulled back into a tight bun and minimal makeup.

Her gentleman friend wore an olive green t-shirt and black sunglasses. We’re assuming this is before the jump as the next post is a video of herself in the air screaming in fear and enjoyment.

“Jumped out of a plane today!!! 🚁🚀🚁IVE NEVER FELT SO CALM IN MY LIFE!!! 😇😇Flying with the angels !!!!! Thank you @skydivedubai Greg and Maha ! best sky diving experience of my life!!!! F yaaaa!!!! 🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋💙💙💙💙💙💙 DUBAIIIII!! In my @nike CORTEZZZ 🏆🏆,” Hadid captioned the video.

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty sported a much more elegant ensemble the night before, as the hosted Dior’s Art of Color dinner.

“Hosting the Dior ‘Art of Color’ dinner @peterphilipsmakeup @diormakeup I love my Dior family 🖤🌹🖤 #Dubai,” she wrote alongside a pic of herself smiling ear-to-ear at the affair.

