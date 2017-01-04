Bachelor In Paradise’s Amanda Stanton And Josh Murray Officially Over

It looks like the rumors were true, Bachelor in Paradise couple Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray are officially over. Though the two did not put out a joint statement, Murray recently opened up about how he is taking the recent break up.

The two had rumored to have gone their separate ways back in December 2016, however, they didn’t say anything publicly about the split until recently, leading many to believe that they may have reconciled their differences. However, both Stanton and Murray did confirm that their relationship is over.

“As for our relationship, it just wasn’t working out and it sucks,” Murray said. “I moved across the country for her, I fell in love with her kids, really loved her family, but we just weren’t able to grow together as a couple and it was very frustrating.”

What’s more, the news of the break-up seems to have come at a particularly difficult time for Murray, who recently lost two other important people in his life.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks for me,” Murray said. “I’m no longer engaged, my beautiful dog, Sable, passed away and then my uncle just passed away as well. I’m emotionally drained.”

Murray went on to explain that though the two reality stars did have a lot in common, they did have a lot of differences that seemed to keep them from growing together. Of course, just because things didn’t work between him and Stanton, doesn’t mean he wishes ill of her.

“I hope everyone can respect our relationship and just pray for our happiness in the future,” he continued. “I will always wish nothing but the best for her, she deserves it.”

As for Stanton, she also released a statement recently commenting on her former relationship with Murray. She admits that there was a strange time period between when the couple actually split and when it was confirmed. She hopes that now that the truth is out that everyone can put the rumors aside.

