‘The Bachelor’ Star Chris Soules Arrested After A Fatal Car Crash

The Bachelor star Chris Soules was arrested after allegedly crashing into another vehicle, killing the other driver, and fleeing the scene. The incident went down on Monday night in Iowa, according to TMZ.

The 35-year-old reality show contestant was driving a Chevy pickup truck when he rear-ended a John Deere tractor trailer. The trailer was sent into a ditch.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital via ambulance. He later died at the hospital.

Chris Soules also received medical attention following the crash.

Soules is now in police custody and was booked on the charge of leaving the scene with a death.

Back in 2014, Chris Soules made his first appearance on Season 10 of The Bachelorette. He was voted off in week 9 of the contest after competing for the affection of Andi Dorfman.

Because he became a fan favorite during The Bachelorette, Chris Soules was selected to be The Bachelor on Season 19 of the show in 2015. On the finale of the show, Soules proposed to Whitney Bischoff, a fertility nurse. Just two months after The Bachelor ended, Soules and Bischoff called off their engagement.

This story is developing…

