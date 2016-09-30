Armie Hammer’s Wild 30th Birthday and Accidental Gender Reveal on Jimmy Kimmel Live

While shooting Birth of a Nation in Australia, Armie Hammer, along with cast and crew had quite the night celebrating his 30th birthday.

E! Online has the story of the hilarious Jimmy Kimmel Live interview,

“We didn’t do a big thing. My wife was down there and we had our daughter down there and she was like, ‘Let’s just go to dinner and have a little date night, just the two of us.’ I was like, ‘This sounds really great. We’ll get a babysitter. Oh, I’d love a date night! This sounds great,’” he said. “We go out to dinner and we go out to this restaurant that we love—a little Indian restaurant down there—and they start taking us to the back of the restaurant. I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ We come around the corner, and it’s everybody. It’s everybody from the cast, everybody from the crew. She threw a huge surprise birthday party for me. It was fantastic!”

The party stayed at the restaurant for as long as it could, and then it poured out onto the streets to hit the bars. The star and company walked into a bar and promptly requested so much liquor,

“We’ll take 30 shots, please.’ There was a group of us—like maybe 15 people. Two shots a person—it’s not too crazy. We go, ‘We’ll have 30 shots.’ They go, ‘Great. You’re kicked out of the bar.’ Literally, just like that!” the actor remembered.

Not to be deterred they left jovially and went to another bar where this time, they ordered 40 shots. Again, they were immediately kicked out.

The party ended up going back to the director’s house where Hammer proceeded to get everyone stuck in the elevator.

“My wife is pregnant and sober, surrounded by all drunk people at 4 in the morning, stuck in an elevator. And I just see the look on her face. She says, ‘I’m going to murder you.”

Hammer was not without a plan, though, after prying open the doors and yanking a bunch of wires, the doors slid open and Hammer felt like a hero.

Later in the interview, Kimmel offers his congratulations on Hammer’s second baby. Hammer accepts them and shares his amazement that its possible to find out the sex of a baby at only nine weeks!

“You can find out now at nine weeks, which is really bizarre. They do a blood test. They test if there are hormones in there. They go, ‘Oh, you’ve got testosterone—so you’ve either got balls or you’re having a baby boy,’” he said.

Kimmel then jokes about the last name “Hammer” and all the possibilities the family has to name their baby,

“We’re thinking Jack,” Hammer replied laughing,” Or Michael Charles, and he can just go by M.C.”

“Are you really thinking about that?” Kimmel asked.

“I think I just gave away our baby name?” Hammer joked. “I’m in so much trouble!”

