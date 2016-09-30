Angry Guy Loses His Mind In Apple Store, Smashes Everything While Ranting

This guy clearly has not had a good experience with Apple’s customer support. Instead of lodging a complaint, one man at an Apple store in Dijon, France took things way too far.

On Friday morning, the unnamed man appears in the Apple store wearing sunglasses and a glove. After walking into the store, we see he has in his hand a steel ball used in the classic French game Pétanque. For those of you who have not played Pétanque, these steel balls are very heavy, and can do some serious damage.

In the video captured by some fearless onlooker, the man is seen undocking iPhones, iPod Touches, and a MacBook Air. He lays them flat on the table and then proceeds to smash the screens with a raging fury.

The Next Web reports that the man was ranting about “his consumer’s right” and claiming that he is displeased with the manner in which Apple handled his support requests. The disgruntled customer tried to explain that Apple refused to reimburse him for a particular product.

“Apple is a company that ‘violated’ European consumers’ rights. They refused to reimburse me, I told them: ‘Give me my money back.’ They said no. So you know what’s happening? This is happening!” the man shouted before destroying another iPhone.

After the alarms rang out, mall security quickly showed up to escort the man from the store although he wasn’t going down quietly. The man did also tried to make an escape attempt; however, the police were able to stop him and take him into custody.

While this Apple customer may have thought that he was getting revenge against the company, the man will likely have to face the consequences of his actions and pay for the damage he’s done.

[H/T The Next Web, BGR]