America’s Got Talent Winner Grace VanderWaal Got Her Treehouse Masters Wish Answered

Life for America’ Got Talent winner Grace VanderWaal is pretty great right now.

On Wednesday’s finale, the 12-year-old singer and ukeleleist was crowned the victor of season 11 of the talent competition. With the $1 million winnings, VanderWaal told ET that she hoped to spend a portion of it on a “sick treehouse” with “zip lines, bridges, everything.”

To her surprise, Pete Nelson, the host of Animal Planet’s Treehouse Masters, heard VanderWaal’s wishes, and recorded a special message for her.

“Congratulations on your win, you are so amazing! And I’m thrilled to think that you mentioned you wanna have a treehouse built,” Nelson stated. “I mean, seriously? Because we could do that! We could be at your house tomorrow — bridges, ziplines, the whole thing. Really, this is so fun, so exciting! Congratulations, and call me!”

VanderWaal quickly responded to Nelson’s invitation on Twitter, and her reaction was the most adorable thing ever.

On Thursday she tweeted, “OMG! Calling, Calling, CALLING,” with the hashtag “#MiraclesDoHappen.”

Not only did VanderWaal get a shout out from TreeHouse Masters‘ Pete Nelson, but also a slew of other celebrities praised VanderWaal on social media.

You are so amazing, @GraceVanderWaal. America picked right. See you next week on my show. #AGT — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 15, 2016

Only moments after Grace the first place prize on America’s Got Talent, she talked to ET about the surreal moment.

“Really whenever something like that happens, you’re not really thinking. You’re just like, ‘Oh my gohs, oh my gosh, oh my gosh, this is happening, this is happening, this is happening,’” she stated.

Congratulations to Grace VanderWaal and we hope she gets to enjoy a sick new treehouse in the future!

