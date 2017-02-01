Amber Rose Sports Skintight Suit In Pic Promoting Her Book

Amber Rose isn’t afraid to flaunt all of her amazing curves – even when she is out promoting her new book. The Dancing with the Stars alum is known for sporting some pretty scandalous outfits on the Instagram, but her outfit for her new book tour is surprisingly sexy while being incredibly covered up.

While out promoting her new book, Bad Bitch, Rose was photographed holding her book in front of a Barnes & Noble sign. In the picture, which she shared on her Instagram account, Rose is sporting a pair of tight black pants and a tight black turtleneck long sleeve shirt. In theory, it should be the least sexy outfit on the planet, but not on Rose.

Though we’re unsure if she was attending a book signing, it’s likely she was a bit more refined in her wardrobe given the location of her appearance – though she could probably get away with a low cut top and short shorts, given her reputation of not really caring what others think of her.

Of course, in Rose-style, her very next Instagram post is a steamy photo of herself rocking a sexy bikini, simply captioned, “Hawaii.”

Hawaii ❤ A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:13am PST

After a day of work promoting her book comes a day soaking up the sun it seems.

