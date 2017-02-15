Amanda Bynes Returns to Social Media To Slam A Fake Twitter Account

After six long months, Amanda Bynes has decided to return to social media – or at least for a moment. The former Nickelodeon star hasn’t been active on Twitter for a long time, but came back to set a few rumors straight, and, once again, beg Twitter to remove an imposter account.

According to Bynes, there is an account on Twitter, @persianla27, who has been pretending to be her for quite a while. The imposter account claims that @persianla27 is actually Bynes who has to use a “fake” account to communicate with the world. According to the imposter account, the real account is run by Bynes’ parents and lawyers trying to keep her under wraps.

Not only has the account recently tweeted that Bynes is engaged, but that she is also pregnant. Turns out, she is neither. The original tweet by @persianla27 said that she, the person pretending to be Bynes, was spending her valentines day at the gynecologist’s office to see if she was indeed pregnant. The account also claims that the real people tweeting thought Bynes’ actual account are actually “Bynes parents” who are trying to keep the real Bynes from expressing herself.

I am not @persianla27. I am not getting married and I am not pregnant. I don’t understand why twitter won’t take @persianla27 down. — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) February 14, 2017

I have asked repeatedly. This person continues to impersonate and harass me and twitter needs to take the account down. — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) February 14, 2017

“I am not @persianla27. I am not getting married and I am not pregnant. I don’t understand why twitter won’t take @persianla27 down,” Bynes tweeted from her actual, verified account. “I have asked repeatedly. This person continues to impersonate and harass me and twitter needs to take the account down.”

Since the earlier Valentine’s Day tweet was posted, the imposter account has been shut down and many of the tweets have been deleted. The account says that it will soon be deleted as well.

My parents are the ones tweeting on @amandabynes, deleting this account, please pray for my freedom & chance 2 have control over my finances — ashley banks (@PersianLa27) February 15, 2017

The real Amanda Bynes – not one on the internet – was spotted out and about for the first time in months back in December 2016. She was getting coffee with her friend and life coach. According to those close to her, despite her past troubles, she is doing well and is happy.

As for Twitter, we’ll have to wait and see who is the true Amanda Bynes.

