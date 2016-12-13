Aly Raisman Reveals She’s Been Secretly Dating Colton Underwood

Back in August, football tight end Colton Underwood asked Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman out on a date over social media, and the gold-medalist happily accepted. Turns out, they’ve been secretly dating for months.

The happy couple attended the attended the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony at the Barclays Center in New York on Monday night, posing for photos together and looking generally adorable, and Raisman told PEOPLE that while they “kept it quiet for a while,” they’ve actually been dating since the VMAs in August.

“We happened to both be in Denver at the same time,” she said. “I was there for less than 12 hours, he was flying in for just a few days. it just ended up working perfectly.”

The gymnast shared that Underwood drove 90 minutes back and forth to see her for their second and third dates. She has also met his family, and will be seeing them again shortly.

A source at the ceremony shared that the couple looked “really happy together” inside the event. “He had his arm around her throughout the dinner and they laughed a lot,” the source added.

As far as what’s next, Raisman shared that she’s excited for the new year.

“I’m just looking forward to 2017,” she said. “I think it’s going to be an exciting year for everyone.”

