Alleged Russian Yeti Sighting Video Hits The Internet

A bizarre video has surfaced on the Internet showing what appears to be a Yeti.

The eerie footage was captured on a dashboard camera from a group of travelers driving down a winding, snowy road on the Russian countryside.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video was reportedly captured in the Republic of Bashkortostan, which is located between the Volga River and the Ural mountains close to the country’s border with Kazhakstan.

The winding road in the video is famous for its alleged Yeti sightings. However, most of the occurrences have been dismissed as hoaxes or elaborate pranks.

In the video, the driver and several passengers are talking with one another in Russian, about Yetis oddly enough. If you listen closely, you can make out the word “Yeti” a couples times throughout the discussion.

At the 45 second mark, a large blurry figure sprints across the snowy road. The Yeti or whatever it may be was within range of the car’s headlights and appears to be an ape-like creature moving with considerable speed.

After seeing the eerie figure, the driver immediately slams on the brakes bringing the car to a full stop.

The driver, named Vadim Gilmanov, wasn’t quite sure of what the figure was. “I mean it could have been someone’s cruel prank,” he said. “But on the other hand, who else could dash out so quickly in the middle of the night? In the middle of nowhere.”

Reported sightings of the Abominable Snowman have dated back all the way before the 19th century. The first accounts came from Buddhists, who believed that the Yeti inhabited the Himalayas, according to Daily Mail. The interest in finding the shifty creatures began to pick up in the 20th century.

The Yeti creature has been depicted as a mysterious beast with similar characteristics to an ape, and carries a long stone as weapon while making an odd whistling sound.

For all of those conspiracy theorists out there, other inexplicable stories that have surfaced online recently include: an astronaut yelling “Earth must be warning” before attempting suicide, a UFO expert spewing black liquid only moments before his death, a video of bikers getting stopped on back road of Area 51, and a group in people in Michigan convinced that they saw Bigfoot.

Check out the video above for yourself, and let us know if you think that these Russian travelers truly caught a Yeti on camera?

[H/T Daily Mail, YouTube]