Alec Baldwin Gets Slammed By Producer After Claims About Sex Scene With Underage Actress

The president of Kevin Spacey’s production company, Dana Brunetti, laid into Alec Baldwin after claims in the actors new memoir, Nevertheless.

In the book, Baldwin states that he was unaware the actress he had filmed a sex scenes with for the 2006 movie Mini’s First Time was underage.

Baldwin, who played a man having an affair with his step-daughter, wrote that he “was forty-seven, and it never occurred to me to ask how old Nikki Reed was. When I found out, just as we finished, that she was seventeen, I flipped out on the producers, who had told me something different.”

When Brunetti, who produced the film, learned of these claims, he immediately went on the defensive in a long thread on Twitter, directly tagging Baldwin and Reed in his tweets.

The first tweet read, “(1) My first indie film was Mini’s starring @AlecBaldwin who knew @NikkiReed_I_Am was 16 (not 17) and he didn’t mind.” Brunetti followed that up, writing, “(2) in fact @NikkiReed_I_Am was 1 of 4 actresses @AlecBaldwin had approved and her being the only 1 of those 4 repped by HIS own agency CAA.” He added that Baldwin only ever yelled at him once.

Brunetti continued to explain the situation in his chronological tweet thread, even comparing Baldwin’s untruthful behavior in writing his memoir to his Donald Trump portrayal. Brunetti was also backed up by the film’s writer Nick Guthe, who claimed that they “all knew” Reed was 16 during filming, and also had apparently received “3 other message[s] from crew and other producer stating that he knew how old” Reed was during the shoot.

Brunetti wrapped things up saying Baldwin could send him a signed copy of the book along with an apology.

