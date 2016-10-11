Alberto Rodriguez Weighs In On Paige’s Suspension From WWE

In light of his girlfriend Paige’s 60-day suspension for a violation of the WWE’s Wellness program, Alberto Del Rio has decided to speak out.

The luchador – who is now going by Alberto “El Presidente” Rodriguez – was expected to make his first comments on the issue on Taz’s radio show on Wednesday morning. However, on Tuesday, ESPN was able to reach out to Rodriguez to get his commentary in regards to the situation.

When asked about Paige’s suspension, Rodriguez does not go into much detail. Instead he simply backs his girlfriend’s stance from her Tweets in response to the WWE’s announcement.

Rodriguez told ESPN, “It’s just like she said in her statement this afternoon. It’s just the same sh*t, different day my friend.”

He was referring to the tweet that Paige sent out on October 10 that read: “Same sh*t different day. Kids…Please don’t get prescriptions or doctors notes. Not acceptable.”

The WWE star then responded to questions regarding his romantic involvement with Paige, and the fans reaction to it.

“To be honest, I don’t care what they say or what they try to do,” Rodriguez explained. “We are together and we are happy. I know a lot of people are not happy but regardless of whatever people say, we can be happy. We can be together. And we are going to stay together because we are happy.”

He continued, “If someone is not comfortable or happy about it, we just don’t care. We are going to continue our life. Our families are happy and we’re happy. That’s all that matters.”

