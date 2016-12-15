Alan Thicke’s ‘Devastated’ TV Wife Joanna Kerns Shares Moving Tribute

Alan Thicke‘s TV and real life families are mourning his death in the wake of his sudden, tragic death. On Thursday, Joanna Kerns, who played Thicke’s wife Maggie Seaver on Growing Pains, has released an official statement sharing her memories of the actor and revealing that she has been “devastated” by the news.

Joanna Kerns pens heartfelt tribute to TV husband Alan Thicke: “I am devastated.” https://t.co/KQH7K3yVaC pic.twitter.com/975vMIiHMB — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) December 15, 2016

“Alan was a true and loyal friend,” she wrote in the statement to Entertainment Tonight. “As Maggie and Jason Seaver, we experienced more than a life-changing success together. When you pretend to love someone day after day, year after year, you see all their faults and foibles and learn to accept them as they are, separate from you, and there is a connection that happens that is hard to explain. I had that with Alan. Maybe that’s what marriage should be, the ability to love without judgement and the strength to remain separate.”

The show ran for seven seasons.

“I loved Al,” she continued, revealing she had given him that nickname. “I called him Al because it really bugged him. He thought it sounded like an old man’s name. He hated it, but the cast loved it and unfortunately for him, it stuck.”

“Alan loved everything youthful: women, sports, music, and above all, his beautiful and talented sons, Brennan, Robin, and Carter… There was a sweetness and kindness to his humor. No one could make fun of Alan better than Alan. As an actor, that is a gift, and I truly believe he was underrated.”

“I am devastated by Alan’s passing and will be for some time,” the 63-year-old actress wrote. “I used to joke, before I met my real husband, Marc, that Alan was my favorite daytime husband. At work we laughed all day, everyday at things Alan would come up with, usually at my expense. It was fun. Alan was fun and we all loved teasing each other. Alan kept me calm and when I’d start to get upset about something silly, he would set things straight, give me a big hug and very gently say, ‘Maggie… don’t be an a**hole.’”

Thicke passed away on Tuesday after suffering a fatal heart attack while playing basketball with his son. He was 69 years old.

